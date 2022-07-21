WOONSOCKET – Steps from Ciro’s Tavern, the renovated multi-use mill building at 43 Railroad St. is now open to the public as a mixed-use office rental space and apartments.
About two weeks ago, people started leasing and moving into the building, but the official opening was Tuesday evening, held in collaboration with Mancieri Real Estate and the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative.
The building is now owned by Madison Leigh Properties, with managing partner Josh Hennessy available to show it off on Tuesday. An open house was held in one of the two available penthouse apartments with food and drinks by Ciro’s, the neighboring bar and restaurant.
Hennessy said they had already rented out about half of the apartments, while still having about 10 available. He was showing off the apartments while Garrett Mancieri was showing off the bottom floors, which include office/retail suites ranging from 120 to 300 square feet with monthly rates from $425 to $650.
The pandemic has changed many things, including the way people work. Adding to the ever-changing Woonsocket landscape, 43 Railroad St. is a multi-purposed renovated building that includes places to live and workspaces for rent. The workspaces, on the bottom and first floors, include WiFi, a kitchenette, lounge and meeting rooms.
“These work spaces are rented like apartments,” Hennessy said.
The main/first level also has two main spaces on each side of the building that will have a more substantial work space. Right now on one side is Kimochi, a new bubble tea shop. The other side is currently open. Hennessy said the thought is to maybe try for a yoga studio for another type of open area, but nothing is set yet.
The second through fourth floors of the building are micro lofts. Most of the apartments contain the same appliances, but offer a different layout. Some have one bedroom plus a bonus room that could also be an office, while others are studio apartments. Depending on the apartment, some bathrooms come with a tiled shower.
Rental prices range from $1,250 to $1,550, while penthouses go for $2,400 to $2,600.
The project was initially approved in 2019 by the Zoning Board, but with COVID-19, plans changed and stalled. A floor was added, so now there are five floors, with the two penthouse suites on the top with rooftop access.
“The first three levels of apartments have the same floor plan but each unit on each floor is unique,” Hennessy said.
Each apartment comes with a kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave and stove along with a living area, bathroom, and at least one bedroom. The third floor offers an island in the kitchen. The penthouse suites also have different layouts; one has two beds, a fireplace and a balcony, while the other has one bed, a bonus room, fireplace and balcony.
Celebrating the open house was Woonsocket Downtown Collaborative Chairperson Adam Brunetti.
“It’s really great to see the change on Main Street,” he said.
In 2015, he said there was a 50 percent vacancy on Main Street and now they’ve gone down to 18 percent. Brunetti said that it’s no longer a negative to be from Woonsocket and he has seen the downtown change and evolve. He believes that 43 Railroad St. is one of the drivers in changing the area, getting new people into the city not just to live but to work as well.
