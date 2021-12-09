WOONSOCKET – It was supposed to be the milestone project of a generation.
Gleaming new apartments, a hotel conference center and a 3,500-seat amphitheater were all part of a plan for Truman Drive and the surrounding neighborhoods unveiled during the 2018 mayoral race. Albert Beauparlant, then a candidate for mayor, called it Woonsocket’s Heritage Canal District and said it had the potential to transform the city.
Beauparlant later dropped out of the race, but his plan endured in an advisory committee formed in August of this year. The committee, chaired by Beauparlant, is tasked with exploring whether a Heritage Canal District is possible in Woonsocket’s downtown.
Now three meetings in, committee members say they’re beginning to make headway on what could be a game changer for the city’s future. Denise Sierra, one of two city councilors appointed to the committee along with Roger Jalette, told The Breeze last week she thinks the plan could impact the city’s demographics, raising its median income level and attracting tourists interested in the region’s history.
“I’m just excited because even the possibility of it, it’s a great opportunity for Woonsocket,” she said. “Everyone and their mother is going after that heritage tourism, and this city is so rich in it.”
The plan, as Beauparlant explains it, would unfold in two phases. The first phase would stretch from River Island Park to the Court Street Bridge and feature a series of apartment and commercial buildings constructed along a canal. At the park, a hotel conference center would connect to the Museum of Work and Culture and serve as an exhibition hall for larger attractions.
The housing, Beauparlant said, would be geared toward young professionals who work in Highland Corporate Park but don’t yet make their home in the city.
“All these millennials that are young, vibrant people that would like to live in like a SoHo, a young vibrant place, they don’t live in Woonsocket,” he said.
The second phase encompasses the area around the Court Street Bridge and Clinton Street and would include a 3,500-seat amphitheater. Beauparlant said the development would surround and enhance the Woonsocket Harris Public Library, but not require it to move.
“It’s forward progress in my eyes,” he said. “Right now, you’re pedaling (on the Blackstone River Bikeway) to a bypass. You’re looking at the back of Main Street. In the future, when people pedal here, they’re going to be in the middle of the mecca of heritage tourism.”
While Beauparlant is sure his vision for a downtown Canal District can come to pass, others have yet to be convinced. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, speaking to The Breeze on Monday, said she has not yet had any communication from the committee or heard from investors interested in financing the project.
“If there is, I find it very odd and curious that someone would be looking to invest that without even a word of communication,” she said. “At the end of the day, this committee was formed, I guess months ago, and there’s still been zero communication with the administration.”
Baldelli-Hunt said that following Beauparlant’s public announcement of the idea in 2018, she asked then-Acting Planning Director Scott Gibbs to reach out to set up a meeting, but the real estate professional indicated he was uninterested in discussing the project at that time. Steven Lima, another former acting planning director, got a similar response, she said. She pointed out a project of that size would require an investment of several hundred million dollars.
“People reading or seeing things like this, they think, ‘Oh, what a beautiful thing,’ but I think you really have to be grounded and come to reality,” she said. “I have never in all my time known of any investor that’s looking to invest a quarter of a billion to a half a billion dollars in a community without reaching out to the administration, reaching out to the city solicitor.”
Beauparlant, for his part, claims he’s had several conversations with large development companies interested in the project but declined to name his investors at this time.
“In time, I will show them. You don’t go forward and show all of your cards,” he said.
He acknowledged he spoke briefly with Gibbs but said the contentious political relationship between him and Baldelli-Hunt kept him from divulging more about the project at that time.
“We never went anywhere because, quite frankly, I can’t trust the mayor,” he said.
The committee, he said, had designated a representative to reach out to the mayor’s office and plans to communicate on the project in the future.
For now, he said, the committee will focus on the task it was assigned by the City Council, completing a feasibility study. The committee plans to complete the study itself, he said, and is seeking additional members with expertise in engineering and related areas.
“We’re looking at the infrastructure. Water, sewer, what kind of capacities and what not,” he said.
Asked whether the project would interfere with improvements already underway in the area, Beauparlant acknowledged a recently completed portion of the Blackstone River Bikeway would have to be rebuilt along the planned canal. An artificial ice rink planned for River Island Park, he said, could be relocated in front of the hotel and would complement the rest of the project.
Though she expressed doubts about its practicality, Baldelli-Hunt did not completely write off the idea. If investors were to appear with interest in the proposed development, she said, she’d happily discuss the project.
“If you’ve got something real, then bring it to the table,” she said. “Don’t bring me a picture. Bring me the investors.”
