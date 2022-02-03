WOONSOCKET – AARP Tax-Aide will be at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 9, from noon to 4 p.m., through April 13, in the main program room. No walk-ins accepted. Patrons must have an appointment and must wear a face mask.
Sign up by leaving a message with Bob at 802-738-0338. He will call you back to confirm appointment availability. A limited number of appointments are available. Appointments will be set up one week in advance only. Drop off paperwork and pick up when contacted by the tax-aide to review and sign the forms.
