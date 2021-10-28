WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family is in need of donors for its 2021 Christmas season.
The program is 100 percent volunteer and typically assists approximately 1900 children from nearly 1000 families in Woonsocket. After an especially tough year and half, the program is hoping to not have to turn families away.
Those interested in adopting a child, can visit www.woonsocketadoptafamily.com and click on the Donor tab. The guidelines suggest you spend between $175 and $200 per child; this amount includes both toys and clothing items, as this is the only Christmas the child will receive.
Monetary donations in any amount are also accepted and may be sent through the website via Paypal or by mail to Adopt-A-Family, PO Box 7665, Cumberland, RI, 02864. All monetary donations received are used to adopt children and gifts are purchased by our volunteer board members.
For more information about the program, visit the Adopt-A-Family website, send an e-mail to woonsocketadoptafamily@gmail.com or leave a message at 401-766-2291.
