WOONSOCKET – Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island has named Tyrell Allen of Woonsocket as their 2022 Youth of the Year.
Each year, stated a press release, one exceptional BGCNRI member, ages 14-18, who exemplifies outstanding commitment to leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle is chosen as the Youth of the Year. This member serves as a role model for all club members, representing the voice and spirit of hope, inspiring all kids.
Allen is a club member and became a junior staff member in February. When asked about his experience as a "club kid," He expressed appreciation for having a safe environment to make friends and learn after school.
“I moved to Woonsocket, when I was 8 or 9. My mom needed childcare for me because she worked, all the time. We needed somewhere to go, me and my sister. I came here until I was a teenager. It was a great time, I thoroughly enjoyed being here as a kid, it was the best part of my day,” Allen shared in the release.
“(BGCNRI) helped how many connections I made and the people I met. That basically made me, me.”
During his time at BGCNRI, Allen learned to express himself through music and technology.
“We are so proud of all Tyrell has accomplished and look forward to his growth as a junior staff member,” said Ellis Cooper, director of operations in the Woonsocket Clubhouse.
Allen graduated from Woonsocket High School in June and will be working at the club this summer. He plans to pursue a career working with technology and computers.
“The Boys and Girls Club here might think I’m making a difference, but they are the difference, they are my difference, which makes me honored to represent the Boys and Girls Club as Youth of the Year of Northern Rhode Island,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.