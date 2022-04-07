WOONSOCKET – The George Nasuti “Good Citizen” Scholarship Committee once again is offering four $1,000 scholarships.
To be considered for the 2022 scholarships, applicants must be a graduating senior from Woonsocket High School, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, North Smithfield High School or Beacon Charter High School. Interested students must be pursuing higher education by enrolling in an accredited two or four-year college or university or an accredited technical career school or training program.
Scholarships will be awarded to those students who have an extraordinary commitment to community service and who have demonstrated creativity in shaping their volunteer activities.
Application forms are available at the high schools’ Guidance Offices. Return completed applications to the Guidance Office for submission to the scholarship committee by Monday, May 2, to be considered.
