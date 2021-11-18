WOONSOCKET – A plan to spend approximately $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on an ice rink, street paving and other improvements around the city drew sharp criticism Monday night from social service providers and others who said the city should be spending more to address homelessness and poverty.
The City Council voted 6-0 to approve an amended version of the plan, which proposed using $14,093,407 of the initial $18,194,118 in ARPA funds received by the city. The city expects to receive a second round of funding next year for a total of approximately $36.4 million.
Christa Thomas-Sowers, a community outreach coordinator for Community Care Alliance, criticized the proposal for its lack of focus on individuals experiencing homelessness, despite housing being listed as the number one concern in a survey of ARPA priorities conducted by the city over the summer.
“I work with dozens and dozens of people who are currently residing on the street in Woonsocket, and to see that we’re putting money into things like an ice skating rink and upgrading chairs – I understand that there’s expenditures that we have to have to keep the city running, but at the same time this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.
Pastor Steve Bacon of Harvest Community Church, which operates a men’s homeless shelter in the city, also expressed concerns, saying his church has seen an increase in the amount of homelessness in the city. Bacon said he understands Woonsocket already has more than it’s fair share of low-income housing compared with other communities but said the needs are increasing.
“If some of it could get earmarked to help some of these folks for this period of time that we’re all in, I think it would prove how the heart of Woonsocket, the administration of Woonsocket, really cares about every single group in this city,” he said.
Jeanne Michon, executive director of New Beginnings soup kitchen in the basement of All Saints Church, said she’s also seeing an increase in the number of individuals who need help. Since November of 2017, she said, the kitchen has served 73,987 meals to individuals in the city.
“This number is not going down. It’s actually going up,” she said.
The kitchen is facing a deadline after learning earlier this week that All Saints Church will close early next year. Michon requested help from the city in finding a new location and financing the move.
The draft proposal, developed following discussions between the City Council and members of the administration, drew attention online last week after critics pointed out many of the items did not align with priorities listed in the ARPA survey results. Along with housing, residents listed infrastructure, road paving, domestic violence services and community health among their top concerns.
Alex Kithes, a former city councilor planning to challenge State Rep. Steven Lima for his seat in next year’s election, criticized the measure online and said it “totally ignored” public demand for housing and health.
Of particular concern to many residents were a $250,000 synthetic ice skating rink and $53,000 earmarked for “ergonomic council chamber desk seats for Harris Hall and refurbishment of (the) second floor conference room.” Jaliyah Joseph, a Woonsocket High School junior who spoke during the hearing, questioned how those and other measures would help residents of the city.
“Are the chairs to help you guys sit more comfortably while people are sleeping in the streets?” she said.
Councilor James Cournoyer told The Breeze following the meeting the City Hall improvements were mislabeled on the draft proposal and the funds are actually for a new, semicircular desk in the council chambers along with improvements to the second floor conference room. New seating, he said, is not part of the proposal.
Councilors also defended the ice skating rink, describing it as a free activity for children and families in the city. Council President Daniel Gendron, who has previously advocated for the return of the ice skating rink at River Island Park, praised Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for finding a year-round solution by looking into synthetic ice.
“It’s a huge improvement, and if people don’t see the benefit of that, then I think talk about being shortsighted and missing out on a great opportunity,” he said.
Cournoyer defended the plan’s other spending items, including road paving and an LED streetlight conversion. He pointed out the Woonsocket Education Department has a separate ARPA allotment and said the city has already provided close to $1 million in CARES Act money to Community Care Alliance for housing, shelter operations and other needs.
Several councilors pointed out the city still has about $22 million in ARPA funds and expressed interest in getting more specific information from service providers about their needs.
“Honestly, we’re not really going to know until we start having some kind of relationship with the people in the trenches who are doing all the work,” Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said.
At one point, city officials appeared to have struck a conciliatory note with those in the room, but the tensions rose again as Baldelli-Hunt responded directly to the comments made during the public hearing. She singled out Jaliyah, saying the high school student had previously told her in a private meeting there was nothing in the city for children to do.
“I listened to you so you could get up there and criticize me and the rest of this administration for trying to fault us for funding an ice skating rink. That rink is getting funded, and those children will use it,” she said.
She also criticized Bonnie Piekarski, a local political activist who has been vocal about the measures on social media.
“When you want to be respectful, we’ll work with you. Until then, continue posting,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Councilors and Baldelli-Hunt did not agree on all of the items on the list. Earlier during the meeting, the council voted to instruct the administration to solicit vendors for improvements at the city animal shelter on Cumberland Hill Road. The plan is in direct conflict with Baldelli-Hunt’s proposal to relocate the shelter to River’s Edge Recreation Complex. During the ARPA discussions, the council reduced $250,000 in funds geared toward financing the move to $50,000 and renamed it to apply to improvements at either location.
The council also added $150,000 for stage upgrades at World War II Veterans Memorial Park and reduced the funding earmarked for blight removal from $1,350,000 to $375,000 at Cournoyer’s request.
The approved budget for the first round of ARPA funds includes:
• $541,000 for fire hydrant reconditioning
• $250,000 for a synthetic ice skating rink
• $134,553 in payments to eligible essential workers
• $735,183 for LED streetlight conversion and ornamental streetlight replacement
• $90,000 for backup generators
• $77,000 for electronic signage and an entry sign to Oak Grove
• $375,000 for blight removal
• $50,000 for animal shelter improvements
• $150,000 for stage upgrades at WWII Veterans Memorial Park
• $3,500,000 for street paving
• $53,000 for City Council chamber and conference room upgrades
• $25,000 to upgrade Treasury Department IT equipment
• $4,000,000 for water meter replacement
• $3,000,000 to dismantle the old water treatment plant
• $86,400 to hire Paul Luba as ARPA administrator
• $1,271 for a Survey Monkey subscription
