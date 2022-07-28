WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Public Library announces that Linda Brunetti from The Autism Project will be at the library Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The library’s sensory exploration fun and play dough time takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays through August. Brunetti will be at the library during the program and after to meet with families. She can help families connect with services, and provide support and education around child development. Families do not need to have a child with special needs to meet with Brunetti.
