Bob and Nancy Phillips
Buy Now

Bob and Nancy Phillips

WOONSOCKET – The 45th Autumnfest celebration will be held Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 7-9, at World War II Veterans Memorial Park. The 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee invites the community to the Autumnfest Kick-off Party, which will honor this year’s co-grand marshals Bob and Nancy Phillips. The party will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Savini’s Pomodoro Italian Kitchen & Bar, 476 Rathbun St.

A limited number of tickets are available for the party. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple, or a table of eight for $300. Sponsor tables are also available for $500 which includes a VIP table of eight, sponsor name at entry, sponsor name during ceremony, sponsor name on website page, a complimentary bottle of champagne and a professional photo with the 2023 co-grand marshals. A light meal and cash bar will be available. There will be a speaking program followed by music and dancing with DJ Buddy D. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mpy59cdm to purchase tickets by Sept. 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.