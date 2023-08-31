WOONSOCKET – The 45th Autumnfest celebration will be held Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 7-9, at World War II Veterans Memorial Park. The 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee invites the community to the Autumnfest Kick-off Party, which will honor this year’s co-grand marshals Bob and Nancy Phillips. The party will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Savini’s Pomodoro Italian Kitchen & Bar, 476 Rathbun St.
A limited number of tickets are available for the party. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple, or a table of eight for $300. Sponsor tables are also available for $500 which includes a VIP table of eight, sponsor name at entry, sponsor name during ceremony, sponsor name on website page, a complimentary bottle of champagne and a professional photo with the 2023 co-grand marshals. A light meal and cash bar will be available. There will be a speaking program followed by music and dancing with DJ Buddy D. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mpy59cdm to purchase tickets by Sept. 4.
Bob Phillips is the state representative for District 51, Woonsocket and Cumberland, and he is also a full-time substitute teacher with the Woonsocket school system. Phillips is also a past member of the Autumnfest Steering Committee. He spent 18 continuous years on the committee. His last two years were in 2009 and 2010 where he was the Autumnfest general chairperson.
Nancy Phillips is a retired Woonsocket physical education teacher who continues to substitute teach with the Woonsocket school system. She also volunteers four days a week at New Beginnings. Phillips is the president of the Woonsocket Chapter of the Lions Club and is a past member of the Autumnfest Steering Committee, serving for more than 30 years.
