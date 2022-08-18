WOONSOCKET – The 44th annual Autumnfest Celebration will be held Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10, at World War II Veterans Memorial Park in Woonsocket. To start the festivities off, the 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee invites the community to the Autumnfest Kick-Off Party on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Savini’s Pomodoro Italian Kitchen & Bar, 476 Rathbun St., from 6 to 10 p.m., which will honor this year’s grand marshal, Jeanne Michon.
Michon is the founder, executive director and head chef of New Beginnings Kitchen, which recently moved to a new location on Hamlet Avenue. She is a board member of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, board member of Woonsocket Tots and a member of the Woonsocket Rotary. She also volunteers her time with the Levitt Amp Concert Series every summer. For the past two Autumnfests, Jeanne has worked behind the scenes cooking food in the R & R tent keeping members of Rotary, Autumnfest workers, city workers and entertainment personnel fed during the three-day event.
A limited number of tickets are available for the event. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple, $300 for a table of eight. Sponsor tables also available for $500, which includes a VIP table of eight, sponsor name at entry, sponsor name during ceremony, sponsor name on website page, complimentary bottle of champagne, and professional photo with the 2022 grand marshal. A light meal and cash bar will be available.
The event will also include a speaking program followed by music and dancing with DJ Buddy D.
