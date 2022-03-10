WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee announces an opportunity for local organizations and companies to submit a bid to operate the Autumfest’s beer tent as well as the newly created wine tent. Autumnfest would like to recognize the long-standing collaboration with the Woonsocket Rotary Club and wish them well with their decision to pursue other fundraising opportunities.
This opportunity to operate the beer/wine tent at Autumnfest is open to all nonprofit and for-profit organizations. According to a press release, the opportunity is a way to raise funds for your group and also a way for all the visitors to Autumnfest to see what your organization is about, grow your membership or clients, and how they can contribute/give back to the community.
Autumnfest will be taking on food row this year, continuing the tradition of working with local non-profits and local restaurateurs in the greater Woonsocket area.
Visit the Autumnfest website at www.autumnfest.org to view the Beer / Wine Tent Request for Proposal. The proposal due date is April 30. Questions on the proposal can be directed to Autumnfest General Chairperson Judy Sullivan. Contacts are all available on the website.
