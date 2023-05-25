WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee has announced the winners of the 2023 Nancy Phillips Autumnfest Scholarships. This year, the Autumnfest Steering Committee awarded one $1,000 scholarship and two $500 scholarships to high school seniors from the Woonsocket community.
This scholarship is named after longstanding Autumnfest Committee member Nancy Phillips, who was extremely dedicated to the community and served on the Autumnfest Steering Committee for more than 30 years, states a news release.
The winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Rylie Forcier. She is a senior at Woonsocket High School, where she is a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Society. Forcier volunteers at the annual George Nasuti 5k Fun Run/Walk. In addition, she has played unified basketball and volleyball as well as participating in various food drives and being a peer mentor. In the fall, Forcier will attend Rhode Island College.
The winner of a $500 scholarship is Lily Cunanan. She is a senior at Mount St. Charles Academy, where she is a member of the National Honor Society. Cunanan volunteers with the Woonsocket Police Department’s Cops Walk, Hearts with Hope, Toys for Tots, the George Nasuti 5k Fun Run/Walk and Autumnfest. She also plays varsity volleyball and is part of the Student Leadership Association. Cunanan will attend New England College in the fall.
The winner of the second $500 scholarship is Alexandra Hay. She is a senior at Woonsocket High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society. Hay is the editor of the Firm Foundation Church newspaper. She volunteers at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library and is the co-founder of the Mental Health & Diversity Initiative at WHS. She also teaches dance at the Krylo Dance Studio. In the fall, Hay will attend Brown University.
