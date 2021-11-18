WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee held its annual reorganizational meeting on Nov. 10. As part of the meeting, the committee elected Judy Sullivan to be this year’s Autumnfest general chairperson.
Garret Mancieri and Stephanie Santoro have been elected co-vice chairpersons. Cindy Johnston, once again, was elected as treasurer and Adam Brunetti was elected as secretary.
Sullivan has served on the Autumnfest Steering Committee since 2017. She has been the coordinator of fitness and sporting events. The last two years she was co-vice chairperson of Autumnfest. Judy is the owner of The Gym LLC of Woonsocket.
Mancieri enters his seventh year with Autumnfest. For the past three years, Mancieri was the general chairperson. He also is the fundraising coordinator. He is the owner of Mancieri Real Estate of Woonsocket.
Santoro begins her seventh year with Autumnfest. This will be her second year as co-vice chairperson. Santoro is manager, Specialty Products and Services with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of R.I.
Johnston begins her fourth year with Autumnfest. This will be her second year as treasurer. She is the deputy finance director/controller for the city of Woonsocket.
Brunetti begins his third year with Autumnfest. This will be his second year as secretary. He is a freelance media and event producer.
