WOONSOCKET – In an effort to streamline the application process, groups, organizations and companies that wish to be part of Autumnfest either as a food row vendor, exhibitor showcase vendor or as an artisan vendor can now apply online at www.autumnfest.org. According to organizers, the process is quick and easy. This year, the exhibitor showcase and artisan vendors will be able to pick the location of their booth on a first-come, first-served basis.
Autumnfest exhibitor showcase coordinator, Dan Tvaroha, said in a news release: “Having a booth in our exhibitor showcase is a great opportunity to showcase what your organization or company does to help bring awareness and grow your business. Exhibitors receive premium locations along the high traffic walkways which give you maximum exposure to get our guests into your booths with fun and creative ideas to engage the public. Don’t miss your chance. Spots fill up quickly. Get your application in early, so you can join us in 2022.”
Jen Cunanan, Autumnfest arts and crafts/artisan vendor coordinator said in the release: “We are excited for Autumnfest 2022. Our vendor applications are easily accessible by visiting the Autumnfest website. New this year, all locations will have electricity available and vendors have the ability to select their own spots. Reserve your spot to be a part of Northern Rhode Island’s largest festival.”
Julie Larivee, Autumnfest food row coordinator stated: “Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness and that’s what we are all about! Autumnfest has all your favorite foods that you wait all year long for. Applications are now open for our returning nonprofits and local businesses as well as new entities. Priority always given to previous vendors, but if you have a delicious culinary specialty, we want you to apply.”
Organizers note that Autumnfest attracts more than 100,00 people to the three-day celebration each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.