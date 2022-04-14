WOONSOCKET – The 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee has been officially approved by the Autumnfest Board of Sponsors. The board consists of Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Woonsocket City Council President Dan Gendron, Woonsocket Rotary Club President Nicole Brien, Blackstone Valley Tourism President Bob Billington, and former Autumnfest General Chairperson Paul Jacobs.
Here is the 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee: general chairperson, Judy Sullivan; co-vice chairperson, Garrett Mancieri; co-vice chairperson, Stephanie Santoro; treasurer, Cindy Johnston; secretary, Adam Brunetti; media/PR coordinator, Joe Callahan; senior activities’ coordinator, Lisa Carcifero; events coordinator, Donna Coderre; vendor coordinator, Jennifer Cunanan; volunteer coordinator, Alethea Forcier; digital arts coordinator, Tim Forcier; parade coordinator, Tom Gray; souvenir coordinator, Cynthia Henderson; special activities coordinator, Susan Kirwan; operations coordinator, Dave Lamoureux; KidsFest Coordinator, Matt Lamoureux; entertainment coordinator, Steve Laramee; food row coordinator, Julie Larivee; community outreach coordinator, Tracy Martin; park management coordinator, Tyler Martin; button coordinator, Nancy Phillips; sports and fitness coordinator, Kristin Quinn; assistant treasurer, Chelsea Russell; calendar raffle coordinator, Bill Schneck; exhibitor showcase coordinator, Dan Tvaroha.
