WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee has announced the sponsorship opportunities for Autumnfest 2023. Sponsorships can be done by individuals, companies, and organizations with a variety of available packages to accommodate different budgets.
Packages are available starting as low as $100 and going up to $10,000 as the title sponsor. All sponsors will be named and thanked during the festival and according to the level of donation, say the organizers. The following packages are available this year:
• Title Sponsor, $10,000: Logo on the front page of the Autumnfest brochure, social media post with photo, and a link on the website’s home page; top name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; eight complimentary tickets to sponsor appreciation night; first large sponsor banner in the Autumnfest parade on Columbus Day; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent; free vendor or information booth location in the park during the festival; opportunity to speak before the headliner on the Main Stage at the festival; opportunity to speak at the Autumnfest Appreciation Dinner in November; organization to be mentioned on stage at the opening and closing ceremonies.
Champion, $5,000: Logo in the Autumnfest brochure, social media, and link on the website; name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; six complimentary tickets to sponsor appreciation night; large sponsor banner in the Autumnfest parade on Columbus Day; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent; free vendor/info booth location in the park during the festival; opportunity to speak on the Main Stage at the festival; organization to be mentioned on stage at the opening and closing ceremonies.
• Patron, $2,500: Logo in the Autumnfest brochure, social media, and link on the website; name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; four complimentary tickets to sponsor appreciation night; large banner in the Autumnfest parade on Columbus Day; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent; free vendor/info booth location in the park during the festival; organization to be mentioned on stage at the opening and closing ceremonies.
• Promoter, $1,000: Logo in the Autumnfest brochure, social media, and link on the website; name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; two complimentary tickets to sponsor appreciation night; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent; large banner in the Autumnfest parade on Columbus Day.
• Star, $750: Logo in the Autumnfest brochure, social media, and link on the website; name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent; sponsor of the Autumnfest kickoff celebration held in September.
• Booster, $500: logo in the Autumnfest brochure, social media, and link on the website; name of sponsor at welcome signs throughout the park during the festival; opportunity to place one free small swag item in the sponsor tent.
• Donor, $250: Listed on the Autumnfest website; listed in the free Autumnfest brochure distributed throughout the park; listed on the Autumnfest social media account.
• Supporter, $100: Listed on the Autumnfest website; listed in the free Autumnfest brochure distributed throughout the park.
• Friend, below $100: Listed on the Autumnfest website.
Autumnfest is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. All information on the details of these programs and more are available on the festival website, www.autumnfest.org.
