WOONSOCKET – The 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee has been officially approved by the Autumnfest Board of Sponsors. The board consists of Woonsocket City Councilor and Chairperson Garrett Mancieri, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Woonsocket City Council President Christopher Beauchamp, and Blackstone Valley Tourism President Bob Billington.
Members of the 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee are: Judy Sullivan, general chairperson; Stephanie Santoro, co-vice chairperson & fundraising coordinator; Steve Laramee, co-vice chairperson & entertainment coordinator; Cindy Johnston, treasurer; Adam Brunetti, secretary; Joe Callahan, media/PR coordinator; Lisa Carcifero, button coordinator; Donna Coderre, exhibitor showcase coordinator; Ellis Cooper, sports & fitness coordinator; Jennifer Cunanan, vendor coordinator; Alethea (Lee) Forcier, volunteer coordinator; Tim Forcier, digital arts coordinator; Herson Gonzalez, community outreach coordinator; Tom Gray, parade coordinator; Cynthia Henderson, souvenir coordinator; Susan Kirwan, park management coordinator; Dave Lamoureux, operations coordinator; Matt Lamoureux, KidsFest coordinator; Julie Larivee, food row coordinator; Tracy Martin, events coordinator; Kristi Menard, social media coordinator; Chelsea Russell, assistant treasurer; Bill Schneck, calendar raffle coordinator; Dan Tvaroha, park management coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.