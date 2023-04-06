WOONSOCKET – The 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee has been officially approved by the Autumnfest Board of Sponsors. The board consists of Woonsocket City Councilor and Chairperson Garrett Mancieri, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Woonsocket City Council President Christopher Beauchamp, and Blackstone Valley Tourism President Bob Billington.

Members of the 2023 Autumnfest Steering Committee are: Judy Sullivan, general chairperson; Stephanie Santoro, co-vice chairperson & fundraising coordinator; Steve Laramee, co-vice chairperson & entertainment coordinator; Cindy Johnston, treasurer; Adam Brunetti, secretary; Joe Callahan, media/PR coordinator; Lisa Carcifero, button coordinator; Donna Coderre, exhibitor showcase coordinator; Ellis Cooper, sports & fitness coordinator; Jennifer Cunanan, vendor coordinator; Alethea (Lee) Forcier, volunteer coordinator; Tim Forcier, digital arts coordinator; Herson Gonzalez, community outreach coordinator; Tom Gray, parade coordinator; Cynthia Henderson, souvenir coordinator; Susan Kirwan, park management coordinator; Dave Lamoureux, operations coordinator; Matt Lamoureux, KidsFest coordinator; Julie Larivee, food row coordinator; Tracy Martin, events coordinator; Kristi Menard, social media coordinator; Chelsea Russell, assistant treasurer; Bill Schneck, calendar raffle coordinator; Dan Tvaroha, park management coordinator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.