WOONSOCKET– The Autumnfest Steering Committee is offering a $500 scholarship to one graduating senior from either Woonsocket High School, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Mount Saint Charles Academy or Beacon Charter High School for the Arts who displays love and passion for the community by the volunteer work they are involved in with the community.
Students are asked to tell the committee in 500 words or less how they embody similar qualities and include specific details on how they have volunteered to make a difference in the community and in the lives of those around them. Be sure to include any community involvement and/or civic activities.
Applications are available to download from the Autumnfest website, www.autumnfest.org. Email the completed application and essay to the Autumnfest Secretary Adam Brunetti at secretary@autumnfest.org. The deadline to send in the completed application and essay is May 1, by 1 p.m.
