PROVIDENCE – The Economic Progress Institute has appointed Geraldine M. Barclay-King of Woonsocket to its Board of Directors. According to a news release, EPI is a non-partisan research and policy organization dedicated to improving the economic wellbeing of low-income and modest-income Rhode Islanders.
Barclay-King is an entrepreneur, event consultant and small business owner. She is the owner of Geri’s Bluffing Boutique and Leave It To Geri Planning Service. She served for six years as director of development and programs for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Barclay-King earned a bachelor of science degree in hospitality management, travel and tourism from Johnson & Wales University and an associate of science degree in administrative office technology from the Community College of Rhode Island, states the release.
“My service with EPI is a way of giving back to my community and other communities not equipped to advocate for their economic well-being,” said Barclay-King. “I’m pleased to contribute my background in community leadership, fundraising and the voice of a small business owner in an underserved community. I look forward to supporting EPI's mission of improving the economic well-being of low and modest income Rhode Islanders.”
