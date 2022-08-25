WOONSOCKET – On Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., Beacon Charter Schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to renovate the former First United Methodist Church on Federal Street.
Beacon purchased the facility in June 2019 to help address a need for a larger space to gather their school community, as well as to provide a state-of-the-art, accessible venue for the arts community statewide, states a news release. Earlier this year, the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts awarded Beacon a Cultural Facilities Grant to begin work on the exterior of the building.
The first phase of the project, which Beacon is calling “Act One” involves replacement of the roof, painting of the entire exterior, and the addition of temporary signage, while securing the site with fencing during the remodeling work. Upon completion of Act One, Beacon will turn their attention to the interior work, making the space inviting for a diverse collection of community groups and arts organizations.
Moving forward, Beacon hopes the project will allow them to further their engagement with the community by providing Rhode Island-based organizations a venue to come together to celebrate art and artists from Woonsocket and across Rhode Island, according to the release.
A more formal kickoff event is being planned for late September.
