WOONSOCKET – On Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., Beacon Charter Schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to renovate the former First United Methodist Church on Federal Street.

Beacon purchased the facility in June 2019 to help address a need for a larger space to gather their school community, as well as to provide a state-of-the-art, accessible venue for the arts community statewide, states a news release. Earlier this year, the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts awarded Beacon a Cultural Facilities Grant to begin work on the exterior of the building.

