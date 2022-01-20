WOONSOCKET – The Beacon Charter Schools announced last week the charter system plans to begin work on a new arts center after receiving a $95,000 Cultural Facilities Grant from the state.
The arts center will be located in the former First United Methodist Church at 27 Federal St. School spokesperson Samantha Baffoni told The Breeze last week they plan to begin work on the exterior of the building as soon as possible.
“The first phase involves replacement of the roof, painting of the entire exterior and the addition of signage while securing the site with fencing during the remodeling work,” said a Jan. 12 announcement. “Upon completion of Act One, Beacon can turn their attention to the interior work, making the space inviting for a diverse collection of community groups and arts organizations.”
As The Valley Breeze reported last year, the charter school system purchased the former church in 2019 for $165,000 to renovate into an arts center. The 114-year-old building had not held regular services since 2016.
Beacon envisions renovating the building into a large-scale gathering and performance space, a venue currently lacking at their existing facilities on Main and Social Streets. Last week’s announcement also detailed plans to build out a commercial kitchen and café space on the lower level, providing a smaller area for gallery showings and open mic events.
“The church property lies in close proximity to both school buildings and placement within the center of arts, cultural and entertainment attractions in downtown Woonsocket,” the announcement said.
In addition to using the facility for school events, school leadership indicated they plan to make the 250- to 300-seat venue available to other organizations. The announcement said the Beacon Charter Center for the Arts will fill a need in the state and local arts community “for small theater companies to have an accessible and affordable performance space.”
Following the first phase of renovations, the school plans to turn its attention to the interior of the building, including completing the café space on the lower level. Baffoni said last week they are currently in the midst of a capital campaign to raise funds for the interior renovations and expect the overall project to take two to three years to complete.
Two other city-based organizations also received funds from the State Cultural Facilities Grants announced last week. The Stadium Theatre Foundation received $73,133, while Riverzedge Arts, located on Second Avenue, received $41,300.
