WOONSOCKET – Two major developments in the city’s downtown area received a boost earlier this month when Gov. Dan McKee announced a new round of affordable housing grants from the state Housing Resources Commission.
Brisa Ventures and NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley are both slated to receive grants under the Building Homes Rhode Island program. Brisa will receive $4 million for its renovation of the former Bernon Mills property, while NeighborWorks will receive $1,270,169 toward its rehabilitation of three mill buildings off Market Square. In a separate allocation, NeighborWorks will also receive $976,650 to update existing apartment buildings in the Constitution Hill neighborhood.
The grants, announced on Dec. 1, represent a portion of nearly $31 million approved for 23 housing projects around Rhode Island. They are funded through a housing and community revitalization bond approved by voters last March.
“These awards represent historic funding to tackle our housing crisis and keep Rhode Islanders in safe, affordable and stable housing,” McKee said in a statement. “This investment has never been more crucial. I am grateful to Rhode Islanders for approving this bond funding and for the work that the Housing Resources Commission has done through the Building Homes Rhode Island program to invest in our families, children and the future of Rhode Island.”
At $4 million, the Bernon Mills project received the single largest award in the funding round. Hammad Graham, principal for Brisa Development, said the company formally closed on the site on Dec. 2 and is in the process of securing the remaining city and state approvals for the project. The Woonsocket Zoning Board signed off on the project last May.
“We’ve been kind of fortunate, because we’ve been able to ride the wave of goodwill that has been generated over the years for this site,” Graham told The Breeze.
The company is proposing a multi-building renovation that would result in 60 apartments along with a grocery store, office space and recreational facility. Though the grant is targeted for affordable housing, Graham said the project will not be a traditional subsidized apartment building. Instead, he said, the apartments will be targeted to a range of income levels expected to capture a broad selection of tenants, including working professionals.
“We’re still kind of looking at the project and trying to come up with the best rental mix that captures a pretty large swath of the rental population in Providence County but also makes it so that the project is viable,” he said.
According to the grant announcement, Building Homes Rhode Island focuses on creating and preserving rental units for those making up to 80 percent of the area median income and homeownership projects for those making up to 120 percent of the area median income.
Graham expects the renovation to cost between $22 million and $25 million. The company’s first order of business, he said, is to put a tarp over the roofs of two of the complex’s more deteriorated buildings to preserve them through the winter with the hope of starting construction in the spring.
Bill Lewis, co-director of real estate development for NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, said the organization is still hoping to begin the buildout of three historic mill buildings off Market Square next spring. Remediation efforts at the properties had been temporarily halted due to an environmental review, he said, but should resume this month.
“We just got clearance from the state and federal (authorities) in the beginning of November, so now we get the wheels moving again and hopefully we can get back on track and started by somewhere in December,” he said.
The company has been working since 2015 to redevelop the historic properties. When complete, the buildings are expected to house 70 low-income apartments as well as commercial space, including possible art studios.
Lewis said the second grant will be used to complete minor repairs at the organization’s existing apartments in the Constitution Hill neighborhood, near Olo Street. NeighborWorks also received grants toward projects in Burillville and East Providence.
