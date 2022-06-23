WOONSOCKET – The Board of Canvassers and Registration would like to remind candidates of the filing dates to file their Declaration of Candidacy to run for office.
The dates are Monday-Wednesday, June 27-29. The deadline is 4 p.m. on June 29.
“Every candidate for office must file a declaration of candidacy whether it be for Representative, School Committee or a party committee,” said Michael Narducci Manager of the Board of Canvassers.
When filing for state and local office, declarations are filed with the Board of Canvassers where you are registered to vote. If filing for Statewide or Federal office, you file your declaration with the Secretary of State Office. You must be an eligible voter for the office you are declaring for when filing your declaration. Under state law you are only eligible to declare for one public office, you can however run for multiple party offices. Here is a list of offices where you will file your declaration at the Local Board of Canvassers:
• Public Office: State Senator, State Representative, Mayor, City Council and School Committee
• Party Office: Senate District Committee, House District Committee, Democrat State Committee, and City Committees. The Republican Party does not elect the state committee, they are appointed.
The filing does have to be original and can be dropped off by someone other than the candidate.
Declarations can be obtained by visiting our website at www.woonsocketri.org/board-canvassers or by contacting the Board of Canvassers
For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-767-9223
