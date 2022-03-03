WOONSOCKET – The Board of Canvassers and Registration invites individuals that are looking to be candidates for office in 2022 to a Candidate School.
The school will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m., at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St.
The school will cover topics such as important deadlines, party endorsements and nomination papers. A representative from the State Board of Elections may join the school to discuss campaign finance.
The class will review the requirements for state and city office in Woonsocket and also discuss requirements for local and state party committee offices. For information on running for statewide and federal office, contact the Secretary of State’s office.
Due to limited seating, individuals joining in person are asked to rsvp by March 23. Call 401-767-9223, email electionclerk@woonsocketri.org or visit www.woonsocketri.org/board-canvassers. A live stream via Zoom is planned and information can be found on the website.
This session is for informational purposes only and does not in any way constitute legal interpretation of law. Wearing of masks is encouraged but not required.
For more information, call the Board of Canvassers at 401-767-9223.
