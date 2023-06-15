WOONSOCKET – Husband and wife, State Rep. of District 51, Bob Phillips, and retired Woonsocket physical education teacher Nancy Phillips have been selected as the grand marshals of 2023 Autumnfest celebration by the Autumnfest Steering Committee.
“I am surprised, shocked and befuddled,” said Nancy Phillips when the announcement was made. According to a news release, as she wiped tears from her eyes, Phillips went on to say, “I am happy and overwhelmed with his honor. I look forward to all the Autumnfest grand marshal activities.”
Nancy Phillips continues to substitute teach within the Woonsocket School System. She also volunteers four days a week at New Beginnings. She is also the president of the Woonsocket chapter of the Lions Club, and is a past member of the Autumnfest Steering Committee, serving on the committee for more than 30 years.
“This is the biggest honor in the city,” said Bob Phillips when he heard their names. “It’s humbling to know that the Autumnfest committee thinks you deserve this recognition.” In addition to being a state representative, he also is a full-time substitute teacher within the Woonsocket School system. Phillips is also is a past member of the Autumnfest Steering Committee. He spent 18 continuous years on the committee. His last two years were in 2009 and 2010 where he was the Autumnfest general chairperson.
Autumnfest General Chairperson Sullivan said, “It was an easy pick this year. Bob and Nancy have a strong sense of family and a strong sense of community. Well-deserved for a couple that puts their heart and soul into this city.”
Bob and Nancy Phillips will be honored at the Autumnfest Kick-Off Party in September.
