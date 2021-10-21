BLACKSTONE – Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., announces the following book groups.
• Evening Book Group: This is the library’s longest running book group. They have been meeting for more than 20 years and enjoy reading librarian-recommended fiction and nonfiction. This group is led by Donna Ansell and meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in Quiet Study #2.
• Afternoon Book Club: This club started as tea and book club. They enjoy a mix of light reading, and librarian-recommended titles. This group is led by Donna Foster and meets the last Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the Meeting Room.
• Horror Book Club: This group meets to discuss traditional and contemporary horror novels. The group is led by Tressy Collier and meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 508-883-1931.
