WOONSOCKET – Boy Scout Troop 2 Woonsocket invites parents and their sons to visit a troop meeting and find out what joining the local troop can offer. Meetings are held every Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Scout Hall, Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave.
Activities include camping, friendship, cooking, life skills and more. for more information, contact Scoutmaster Mike Heroux at 401-442-4744 or email mheroux2001@yahoo.com.
