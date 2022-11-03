WEST WARWICK – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island celebrated the launch of a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its new Woonsocket Clubhouse, made possible by a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The Cox Innovation Lab was welcomed with a grand opening ceremony held by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island and announced by former New England Patriot and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell.

The donation is part of a greater $150,000 gift from The James M. Cox Foundation to create five new Cox Innovation Labs across the nation, develop STEM programming and provide training for the Boys & Girls Club staff. The Innovation Labs are the cornerstone of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Club Tech program, which provide students access to curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills.

