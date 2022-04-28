WOONSOCKET – After almost three years, the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center’s biggest event, Breakfast with the Saints, returns. Visitors will enjoy an elegant breakfast buffet, door prizes, a free gift, tours and more, all under the largest collection of fresco paintings in North America.
Normally held in September, the center decided that it was time to bring back this important fundraiser. “We didn’t want to wait another year to bring back the breakfast, so we decided to hold it in May, said the center’s chair, Wally Rathbun, in a press release. “Also, this year’s is the 10th Breakfast with the Saints. We’ve worked really hard to make this our signature event and felt we could no longer delay its return. It is an important fundraising event, a great social event and a great way for visitors to explore the works of art that adorn the walls and ceilings.”
This year, the event will feature pianist Rev. Ernest Batten. Originally from Plainfield, Vt., Rev. Batten has been a minister, pianist and organist for well over 50 years. He studied music at Boston University College of Fine Arts, and has been playing both of these instruments in churches, conferences, concerts and events all over the East Coast throughout the years.
Breakfast with the Saints will be held on Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Advance tickets are $20, tickets at the door are $25. Tickets are available at A Cut Above Hair Salon, Bileau’s Flowers, The Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques and Vose True Value Hardware, or online at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center website at www.stannartsandculturalcenter.org. Discounted children’s tickets will be available at the door.
