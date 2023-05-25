WOONSOCKET – Eugene Jalette, director of Public Safety, has announced that Deputy Chief Robert Cahill will be appointed the city of Woonsocket’s new fire chief, effective Sunday, May 21. Cahill, a 32-year veteran of the Woonsocket Fire Department will replace Paul Shatraw who recently retired after 37 years of service. An official swearing-in ceremony for Chief Cahill will be held at a future, yet-to-be-determined, date.

Cahill has served in multiple leadership roles in the WFD, including promotions to deputy chief in 2023, and captain in 2016. He has instructed in fire training, CPR, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, fire safety, emergency vehicle operations, and EMT. According to a news release, Cahill has collaborated with police and school officials on school building safety, participated in the development of the regional burn safety facility, and organized logistics for the regional Rapid Intervention Team. He is a lifelong Woonsocket resident and a graduate of Woonsocket public schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.