WOONSOCKET – Eugene Jalette, director of Public Safety, has announced that Deputy Chief Robert Cahill will be appointed the city of Woonsocket’s new fire chief, effective Sunday, May 21. Cahill, a 32-year veteran of the Woonsocket Fire Department will replace Paul Shatraw who recently retired after 37 years of service. An official swearing-in ceremony for Chief Cahill will be held at a future, yet-to-be-determined, date.
Cahill has served in multiple leadership roles in the WFD, including promotions to deputy chief in 2023, and captain in 2016. He has instructed in fire training, CPR, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, fire safety, emergency vehicle operations, and EMT. According to a news release, Cahill has collaborated with police and school officials on school building safety, participated in the development of the regional burn safety facility, and organized logistics for the regional Rapid Intervention Team. He is a lifelong Woonsocket resident and a graduate of Woonsocket public schools.
The city conducted a comprehensive search effort to fill the Fire Chief position, the news release states. A total of 12 qualified candidates applied for the position, four of whom were members of the WFD. After a detailed assessment process that included interviews, a finalist group of four candidates, three of whom were members of the WFD, was determined, and subsequently evaluated.
Director Jalette stated, “After an extensive recruitment and assessment process, I am pleased to appoint Robert Cahill as Woonsocket’s next Fire Chief. We had very strong candidates, and the decision was difficult, but in the end, we determined that Robert was best suited to build upon the solid foundation left behind by former Chief Paul Shatraw.”
