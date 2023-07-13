WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Hope Building, 245 Main St., was dedicated by Community Care Alliance to Josephine Byrd and renamed The Josephine Byrd Community Services Building on June 27.
“The honor is given to Josie for decades of civil rights activism and advocacy on behalf of disenfranchised individuals and families, and her ongoing public service in Woonsocket,” said Benedict F. Lessing, CCA president/CEO, in a news release. The building is where Byrd began working for Community Care Alliance, at that time known as Family Resource Community Action.
Former congressman, now president/CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation David Cicilline and the Rev. Jeffrey Thomas of St. James Baptist Church in Woonsocket, who organizers say both know Byrd well, spoke at the event. Family member Pamela Williams gave a historical perspective of Byrd's family’s background; Councilman Garrett Mancieri presented a special citation on behalf of the city of Woonsocket, signed by the entire City Council.
Born to a sharecropper’s family in the rural south, octogenarian and pioneer for the black community, Josephine Byrd (Josie), has made Woonsocket her home and a better place for 63 years, the news release states. When Byrd arrived, Woonsocket was noted for industrial manufacturing, and Byrd worked making everything from pot scrubbers to tennis shoes and designer sneakers.
In 1969 when the Uniroyal Footwear Company closed, Byrd received a severance allowance and the opportunity to go to a school of higher learning for retraining, and that is how Byrd earned her business certificate. At that time, Blacks were not allowed in the front office, and Byrd had to persist in seeking secretarial work, when raising her family required that she go back to work in the mills. In 1974, Byrd was finally hired at A.T. Cross, advancing from clerk to secretary for the quality control manager, a role she held for 23 years, according to the news release.
In 2000, Josie was hired by Family Resource Community Action as the secretary to Lessing, who continues as the CEO of Community Care Alliance today. “I found the job with a purpose for my life’s journey caring about and helping people in need,” Byrd said. She still takes on work at CCA providing scheduling for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
In 2003, Byrd received the Paul Dempster Award for helping the homeless – the highest award offered by CCA; in 2023 she received the Appreciation Award for 20-plus years of service and commitment to advocating for the social and human needs of Woonsocket citizens.
Byrd is one of 16 children, married for 50 years to the late Richard Byrd, and mother of three children – the late Rodney Byrd, Ryan Byrd and Jeanne Byrd Adams. She has five grandchildren.
