WOONSOCKET – The Community Care Alliance Family Support Center, 245 Main St., is ready to assist individuals with completing their RentReliefRI applications through Sept. 22.
RentReliefRI is a program that provides rental and utility assistance to help eligible renters and landlords maintain housing stability. Family Support Center staff assist individuals with determining eligibility and completing their applications. Call 401-235-6000 for more information or to make an appointment.
This service is funded by R.I. Housing in order to ease the application process for individuals who might have difficulty applying. More information about RentalReliefRI can be found at www.rihousing.com/rentreliefri.
