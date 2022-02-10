WOONSOCKET – After her first four weeks as executive director of Connecting for Children & Families, Erin Spaulding says her “head is spinning” with excitement.
Spaulding came to CCF with a background in program development, with a specific focus on social-emotional learning and trauma-informed care. She said that in this pandemic world, challenges have centered around reaching children to further their development and re-establishing trust as a childcare facility in the community.
“So many facilities closed during the pandemic, we’re asking questions such as ‘How do we rebuild and reconnect trust?’” she said.
Since 1995, the organization has served the Woonsocket and greater northern Rhode Island communities by giving them tools to succeed, with comprehensive programming from birth into adulthood.
The goal of CCF is a “wrap-around” approach to community care, from “cradle to career.” New parents can request virtual home visits for support and reassurance, and, as they grow, send their children to early head start, preschool, and after school programs, both at schools and CCF’s own center. They also have summer programs and other childcare options available.
Throughout the pandemic, CCF has been both virtual and in-person in accordance with school and state regulations. Some programs are still being offered virtually, while others are in-person.
The organization is about to enter a new strategic planning process, according to Spaulding, where they will be taking community input and responding to needs, with an emphasis on growing and evolving holistically.
Not just a childcare nonprofit, CCF runs programming for adults as well. They have a free tax assistance program for families making less than $57,000, as well as career training paying participants a stipend while providing education on soft skills, and some pertinent hard skills for their sector. Some companies that have hired from the retraining program include CVS Health, the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Chase Bank, Citizens Bank and AAA Northeast, among others.
Since the pandemic began, CCF has also expanded their food pantry and success-wear closet, a collection of clothes to help provide access to a professional wardrobe when launching into an office-based sector.
Many of the adult programs are funded through state and federal departments, private family and community foundations, and corporate support. They have two fundraising events per year, and their most recent event is available to view on their website.
Asked about her favorite moment in her first four weeks as executive director, Spaulding’s face lit up. At a virtual student showcase, she had the opportunity to hear some CCF students perform ahead of a theater production in the spring. One moment with a student particularly stuck out to her.
“She was in middle school, very bashful, and she was reserved until given the opportunity to open up and perform,” Spaulding said. The student started to brighten when she heard applause from the audience. “It was the change in her face as she was gaining confidence in herself.”
Spaulding also noted that the CCF staff has made her transition all the better, citing their enthusiasm and commitment to the organization.
“With passion and work ethic, you can build anything,” she said. “We are here, we want to listen and be responsive to anything we can do to support the families in our community.”
Visit www.ccfcenter.org or call 401-766-3384 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.