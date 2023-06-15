CCF Front Street Family Center
Connecting for Children and Family’s new Front Street Family Center at 719 Front St., offers families who are facing food insecurity a new, marketplace-like setting to shop for fresh produce and other items.

WOONSOCKET – Connecting for Children & Families has officially opened its new Front Street Family Center in downtown Woonsocket.

Located at 719 Front St., CCF’s new Front Street Family Center will serve as the home for the organization’s family supports. Organizers say the center will offer families who are facing food insecurity a new, marketplace-like setting to shop for fresh produce and other items. It will also serve as a drop-in office for members of the community to receive information, referrals, resources and other support from CCF staff. Equus Workforce Solutions, which provides an array of training and support services for families including accessing benefits that will increase their economic security, will also operate out of the Family Center.

