Connecting for Children and Family’s new Front Street Family Center at 719 Front St., offers families who are facing food insecurity a new, marketplace-like setting to shop for fresh produce and other items.
WOONSOCKET – Connecting for Children & Families has officially opened its new Front Street Family Center in downtown Woonsocket.
Located at 719 Front St., CCF’s new Front Street Family Center will serve as the home for the organization’s family supports. Organizers say the center will offer families who are facing food insecurity a new, marketplace-like setting to shop for fresh produce and other items. It will also serve as a drop-in office for members of the community to receive information, referrals, resources and other support from CCF staff. Equus Workforce Solutions, which provides an array of training and support services for families including accessing benefits that will increase their economic security, will also operate out of the Family Center.
“Our new, highly accessible Front Street Family Center will allow our team at CCF to serve more families and continue to advance our mission of providing family-centered services and educational opportunities in Woonsocket and Northern Rhode Island,” said Erin Spaulding, executive director of CCF. “We are proud to officially open this new space, and thank our many sponsors and community partners for their generous and consistent support. We look forward to the work ahead.”
Financial and in-kind support for the opening of the Front Street Family Center and Grand Opening Party was provided by CVS Health, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Navigant Credit Union, Amica Insurance, Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, and additional individual donors.
Donations to CCF’s Front Street Family Center can be made online by visiting www.ccfcenter.org.
