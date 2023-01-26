WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded more than $50,000 in emergency grants each to three R.I. organizations for help with food, housing and heating costs, including Connecting for Children & Families in Woonsocket, which will use its grant to help residents of northern Rhode Island with rental and utility assistance, food and gift cards for fuel and medical supplies.
CCF helps thousands of children and families each year, providing educational programs, social services and family support, according to a news release. The amount of emergency assistance the organization provides to families has increased more than five times since 2020.
The grant to CCF is one of three totaling nearly $160,000 statewide. The WARM Shelter and the Salvation Army also received at least $50,000 each to help people with necessities such as food, housing and heating bills.
The Salvation Army will use its grant to provide rent, utilities, food and other assistance to people in need. The organization expects to help more than 500 households in the Providence and Newport areas. The WARM Shelter will distribute its grant through a network of South County nonprofits such as the Jonnycake Center of Westerly and the Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown, as well as via referrals from area churches. The organization expects more than 300 households will be helped this winter.
