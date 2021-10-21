WOONSOCKET – An archaeological dig in a plot slated for development has turned up what cemetery volunteers believe are the burial shafts of three graves dating back to the 1800s, including one containing the remains of a child.
The dig took place Monday morning on Cato Street, where the owner of a vacant lot hopes to build a duplex. Local cemetery advocates believe the lot was once home to the Baptist Hill Cemetery, a historic cemetery that was abandoned at some point in the 1800s.
Though the site is not listed as a cemetery on city maps, records maintained by the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission indicate the cemetery once stretched from Arnold Street in the west to Cato and Railroad streets in the north and south. Greg Duhamel, a volunteer with the Blackstone Valley Historical Society and coordinator of a local cemetery cleanup crew, believes the cemetery was established around the same time as the nearby Baptist Hill Church in the 1830s, making it among the oldest in the city, he said.
“This was the first mill village of Woonsocket,” he said about the neighborhood.
An 1869 article in the Woonsocket Patriot reveals that even in the 1800s, the cemetery was in rough shape. The author describes the plot as “forgotten by the lot-holders” and home to a “resort of dogs, hens and idling loafers.” The article calls on friends of those buried there to maintain the cemetery, decrying its use as “a playground and a resort for the idle and the vicious.”
Despite the call for action, the cemetery seems to have deteriorated further in the last years of the century. R.I. Historical Cemetery Commission records indicate that several bodies were later removed and re-interred in Union Cemetery in North Smithfield, but records of those graves were lost when the Union Cemetery records were destroyed in 1890 in a fire. Duhamel said that in his research, he’s come across a survey from the 1890s that lists 15 known grave sites remaining in the cemetery. At least four of those were later relocated, but several others remain unaccounted for.
“The gravestones could’ve been buried, they could’ve been destroyed,” he said.
Duhamel said he and other cemetery volunteers have long suspected the lot might still contain human remains but have not had an opportunity to inspect the privately-owned lot until now. In August, JG Remodeling of Johnston purchased the lot with the intention of building a duplex on it. Ingris Guerrero, an agent of the company, told The Breeze by phone they had no idea at the time the property had formerly been a cemetery.
“We were shocked,” she said.
State law protects historic cemeteries from development, though in this case, the property is officially listed as residential in city property records. According to Duhamel, the city building official recommended the company contact the state Historic Cemetery Commission to determine how to proceed. Guerrero said the commission recommended they hire an archaeological company to excavate the property and determine whether any grave sites remained prior to building.
On Monday, Craig Chartier of Archaeological Consulting Services joined Duhamel and other volunteers on the site to complete the excavation, using machinery to dig several feet down into the soil. The group uncovered three areas they believe were used as burial shafts, including fragments of gravestones and tombs at the bottom of the shafts.
“They look for burial remains, burial shafts, different-colored dirt. They’re looking for areas that look like they were used for burial purposes,” Duhamel explained.
In one of the tombs, a hole in the top of the structure allowed archaeologists and volunteers to peer into the tomb without removing it from the soil. Duhamel said they saw shoes and skeletal remains inside the tomb, as well as evidence of a casket deteriorating. Based on the size of the burial shaft, he said, they believe the remains belonged to a child.
Two other burial shafts discovered on the site may also contain human remains, but Duhamel said they won’t know for sure until the tombs are unsealed. Based on the sizes of the shafts, they believe the other two burial sites belonged to a child and an adult.
The dig caused a stir in the quiet Cato Street neighborhood, where several neighbors approached throughout the day to ask what was happening on the site. At one point, members of the Woonsocket Police Department showed up in response to a call from a neighbor. Duhamel said the archaeology group obtained permits from the state before beginning the dig.
One neighbor, he said, said she’d never heard of a cemetery despite living in the neighborhood for many years.
“She was in such disbelief. She said my family’s been here for ages, and I’ve never seen or heard anything of this cemetery,” he said.
The city Building Department referred questions about the property and permitting process to the Law Department, which did not return a request for comment.
Duhamel said the next step in the process is to notify the state Historic Cemetery Commission and city planner and develop a plan to relocate the graves or otherwise preserve them from development. Guerrero said she also hopes to relocate the graves so the company can move forward with plans to build on the site.
In the meantime, the graves have been covered with tarps to protect them from further disturbance. Duhamel contrasted the project with others where suspected grave sites are sometimes built over due to a lack of investigation.
“That’s what happens to these cemeteries when no one protests and comes forward,” he said.
GREAT JOB !! The work Greg Duhamel has done in this city to preserve and protect graves in this city is amazing,,, its preserving precious history that otherwise would be lost ,,, this Cato St site has been lost since the 1800's and now is found,,, because of continued research and investigation,,, its really impressive. Thank you for all you do Greg
