WOONSOCKET – There will be an all-you-can-eat beer and dynamite dinner to benefit The Milk Fund on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Cercle Laurier, 165 East School St., in the downstairs hall.
Music will be provided by DJ Buddy D. The event will also include raffles. Donation is $10 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Gary Lapierre at 401-230-9880.
