WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., in partnership with the Blackstone River Watershed Association, will present the program, The Blackstone River Watershed and Us, teaching the significance of the watershed and our impacts upon it.
The eight-week program is open to ages 8 years and older with adult guardians, and will be held Thursdays, April 6-May 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required and is limited to 24 students and their guardians.
The program will include the following:
• Week one: The Watershed & Us (enviroscape), Thursday, April 6. Learn what a watershed is and why it is important.
• Week two: The Watershed (continued) with Cold Water Fisheries/Streams, Thursday, April 13. Explore what makes cold water streams so special and learn about the unique fish that need them to survive.
• Week three: Storm Drains and Wastewater Treatment, Thursday, April 20. Discover what stormwater is, where it goes, and what we can do to reduce stormwater pollution. Learn more about the treatment of wastewater and some of the current issues at the Woonsocket wastewater treatment plant.
• Week four: Water Quality Testing, Thursday, April 27. Learn what kinds of tests scientists conduct to determine water quality. Discover insects called macroinvertebrates that also indicate water quality. Participants will use microscopes to view organisms that cannot be seen with the eyes alone.
• Week five: Recycling and You!, Thursday, May 4. Learn the importance of picking up trash and making sure it goes in the right receptacle, not into the sewer system and potentially harming wildlife and water resources. Presented by Supt./Interim Solid Waste Coordinator Elizabeth Kerrigan of Woonsocket Parks & Recreation and Jennifer Burns, education and outreach administrator with Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation.
• Week seven: National Park Service – History of Pollution in Blackstone River, Thursday, May 18.
• Week eight: Grand finale, Thursday, May 25. Participants will receive completion certificates and swag bags, share their favorite moments, create clean river cupcake treats while watching a slideshow of program highlights, and challenge all that they’ve learned in a game of bingo-trivia.
