WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library will hold a “How to Win a Slime War” book discussion for students in grades 3-5 on Monday, July 25, from 3 to 4 p.m.
The library is offering free copies of the book by Mae Respicio while supplies last. Pick up the free book at the children’s desk at the library, 303 Clinton St. There will be plenty of slime for participants to test and have their own slime war.
Register is required to ensure that there are enough materials for all.
For more information or to register, call the library at 401-769-9044, ext. 2.
