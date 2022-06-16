BLACKSTONE – Christ Community Church of Blackstone, 31 Church St., in commemoration of its 200th anniversary, seeks to sponsor one child age 10-13 and one child age 14-17 to a week-long overnight traditional camping adventure at Camp Wightman Camping, Retreat and Conference Center located at 207 Coal Pit Hill Road, Griswold, Conn.
Campers can enjoy boating, swimming, fishing, and waterfront games and activities everyday on Lake Billings. Also available are art projects, nature, archery, campfires, s’mores and more. Sessions are available on the following weeks to be selected by each child: July 24-30 or Aug. 14-20.
To be considered for the sponsorship, each child should submit an essay of no less than 250 words as to why he/she would like to attend Camp Wightman and send it to Christ Community Church of Blackstone, Summer Camp Sponsorship, P.O. Box 487, Blackstone, MA 01504, by the deadline of July 8 with their name, and parent(s) or guardian’s name, address and telephone number.
The winner will be selected the week of July 11 and a formal presentation of the sponsorship will be made immediately following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service on July 17.
For more information, call 401-767-0800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.