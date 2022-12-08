WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket has announced its Home Repair Program that is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program. HOME is authorized under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990. The purpose of the program is to create safe and affordable housing for low and moderate-income households.
Program requirements:
Repair program notes:
• Up to $20,000 per unit ($80,000 maximum)
• 25 percent match for investor (non-owner occupied) properties
• Funds are used to comply with R.I. State Property Maintenance Code and lead hazard remediation
• Owner-occupied loans are 50 percent forgivable and 50 percent deferred until sale or transfer of property
• Investor loans are 100 percent deferred until sale or transfer of property
• No interest or payments are required until sale or transfer of property
• 50 percent is forgiven after expiration of the affordability period
• Tenants and owner must meet income limits based on household income
• Fair market rent and utility limits apply
• The city will solicit bids for the work, hire the contractors and supervise the work
Down payment program notes:
• $7,5000 down payment assistance loan
• 50 percent forgivable after five-years and 50 percent deferred until sale or transfer of property
• No interest throughout lifetime of loan
• No payments due until sale or transfer of property
• Household must meet income guidelines
• Home must fall within purchase price limits set by HUD
• Applicants must occupy home as principal and primary residence for period of affordability (5-years)
