Woonsocket honors their residents
Buy Now

The 268 flags that represent the 268 residents of Woonsocket that died from COVID-19 sit on Cumberland Hill Road, just left of the fire station.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere.

WOONSOCKET – There is hidden symbolism in colors.

The colors of the American flag have represented freedom and justice for this country for more 200 years. Other colors can represent different meanings depending on culture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.