WOONSOCKET – There is hidden symbolism in colors.
The colors of the American flag have represented freedom and justice for this country for more 200 years. Other colors can represent different meanings depending on culture.
White can often be associated with words such as innocence, purity, or even peace.
For residents of Woonsocket, the white in the 268 flags that sit to the left of the Fire Department on Cumberland Hill Road represent something even more meaningful.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city hasn’t forgotten about the 268 residents lost to COVID-19 or the trials and tribulations that the families and friends of loved ones have had to go through in the past two years, and this memorial honors all of them.
The white flags had once been sitting in the Statehouse with many others that represent the 39 cities and towns of Rhode Island that have lost residents to COVID-19. Rhode Island Remembers organizers then organized their move to various communities across the state, and local officials have placed them at various locations as temporary memorials.
Baldelli-Hunt said the city wanted to choose a location based on high traffic count and where a lot of people travel in general.
Baldelli-Hunt also told The Breeze that a lot of Woonsocket residents are still not aware of what the flags represent, as the sign that stands there can often be too small to read, especially if you’re traveling by in a car. She is hoping she can get the word out to Woonsocket residents that the flags are there for a reason.
The mayor also thanked Fire Chief Paul Shatraw for his help on the project.
“He was the captain in steering the ship,” she said.
Rhode Island has seen 3,630 deaths since the start of COVID-19.
