PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man has been sentenced to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions for allegedly molesting three young boys last year.
Alexander L'Esperance, 53, pled no contest to multiple counts of child molestation, which stemmed from incidents in 2021. Investigators say L'Esperance sexually assaulted the three victims at his apartment on Park Avenue.
According to an announcement from the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha, L'Esperance was sentenced earlier this week to 25 years at the ACI with 14 years to serve and the rest suspended with probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, attend counseling and have no contact with his victims.
“Sexual assaults against children remain an ongoing, devastating problem in Rhode Island – we have charged over 400 such cases over the last five years alone,” Neronha said. “In this case, the defendant sexually assaulted several young children, changing their lives and the lives of their families forever. He deserves every minute of the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court. I am grateful to the victims for coming forward and for their strength and resiliency throughout this process.”
The announcement said the crimes took place on April 19, 2021.
