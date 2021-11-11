WOONSOCKET – A local polyurethane manufacturing facility is looking for some help from the city in making improvements to its Founders Drive facility, including installing a solar array on the building’s 35,000-square-foot roof.
Pete Kaczmarek, president and co-owner Mearthane Products Corporation, told The Breeze on Monday the company is planning to expand and improve the newly purchased Woonsocket facility. The Cranston-based company purchased the former Polyurethane Molding Industries off Cumberland Hill Road in 2020.
“It’s very exciting. The company’s growing nicely,” he said.
The company owns two other facilities in Cranston and a fourth in Winchester, Va. By the end of 2022, he said, they plan to relocate their Virginia operations to Rhode Island, potentially adding a second shift of six to 10 employees at the Woonsocket location.
At the same time, he said, they plan to improve the Woonsocket facility, which was in danger of closing when they purchased it last year. The largest improvement will be a rooftop solar array that will require a new roof on the building.
“It’s a 35,000-square-foot building, and we’re going to pretty much cover that so we can be energy independent,” he said.
In total, Kaczmarek said, the company plans to invest $3.7 million in the Woonsocket property, including the initial $2.5 million purchase price for the business and lot.
On Monday, Kaczmarek pitched the City Council on a tax stabilization agreement to help finance the improvements. Councilors did not vote on the request but asked Kaczmarek to provide more information on the exact value of the ask and promised benefit to the city.
“We need to know what you’re hoping for and looking for. It helps us understand on both sides,” Council President Daniel Gendron said.
According to Kaczmarek, most of the company’s business lies in making casings and enclosures for medical devices.
“That went crazy right around the time COVID hit,” he said.
The company, he said, also makes the wheels for inline skates used by professional racers.
Kaczmarek said they also plan to install solar at their two Cranston facilities and that all three Rhode Island locations will likely be solar-powered by this time next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.