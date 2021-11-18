PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man previously convicted of child molestation and simple assault was sentenced to 235 months in prison on Thursday for possessing more than 700 images and videos of child pornography.
Jason Boudreau, 47, was arrested in 2015 after police found the images and videos on his cell phone and digital storage devices in his home. According to an announcement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus, police received a tip that child pornography had been uploaded to the internet from the home. Police searched the residence and found a cell phone and digital storage devices that had been used to access and view 677 images of child pornography. The announcement said the images depicted adult males using infants, toddlers and prepubescent girls for sex acts.
Boudreau was arrested a month later in Branford, Conn. According to the announcement, police found another cell phone with more than 100 images of child pornography at the time of his arrest.
Boudreau was already serving a suspended sentence for child pornography and had been convicted of prior crimes. In 2009, he was convicted on a simple assault charge for assaulting an 11-year-old child. In 2012, he was convicted of second degree child molestation, and in January 2014, he was convicted of child pornography and ordered to serve a five-year suspended sentence and register as a sex offender. He was also arrested in 2013 on a risk-of-injury charge in a case involving a 14-year-old girl.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell Jr. sentenced Boudreau to 235 months of incarceration in federal prison followed by a lifetime of federal supervised release. He will also be subject to searches by law enforcement.
