WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket will hold an interactive drive-through Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at the River’s Edge Complex, Division Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, April 10.
The event is open to Woonsocket residents only, with children 13 and under. A valid ID with Woonsocket address required to participate in the free event.
The event will include music, special guests, candy, prizes, the Easter Bunny and more.
For more information, call Liz at 401-767-9287.
