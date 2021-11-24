WOONSOCKET – Residents are reminded that city curbside pick-up of yard waste such as grass clippings, small branches, weeds, etc. will end the week of Nov. 29, 2021 and resume in April 2022.
To further assist Woonsocket residents who might still have yard waste to dispose of beyond November, the city will temporarily place a yard waste dumpster from Dec. 6 through Jan. 31, at the city’s Recycle Facility, 943 River St. Residents may utilize the yard waste dumpster for free during the facility’s normal business hours.
As a reminder, it is illegal to throw yard waste in the household trash and recycle collection carts. The city will not service any household carts that contain yard waste.
Additionally, the yard waste drop-off site located in Blackstone, off Canal Street, will also close for the season on Saturday, Dec. 4 and re-open in April 2022.
Questions can be directed to the city of Woonsocket Solid Waste Division at 401-767-8880.
