WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket residents are reminded that curbside pickup of yard waste, including grass clippings, small branches, weeds, etc., for 1 to 3-unit properties, resumes on Monday, April 4 and continues through Friday, June 10.
Place yard waste in compost bags – do not use any kind of tape to secure the bags closed – or closed barrels, with lids, clearly marked “yard waste” and leave them curbside on your collection day by 7 a.m.
The drop-off site in Blackstone, off Canal Street, North Smithfield, will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting April 13 for those residents having the appropriate yard waste sticker; all residential properties in the city of Woonsocket are included in the yard waste drop-off program. Stickers, purple for 2022, can be obtained at City Hall in the Department of Public Works, proper identification and current Woonsocket vehicle registration are required.
All yard waste stickers issued prior to January 2022 have expired.
Commercial vehicle registrations are excluded from this program.
This program is for yard waste only; it is illegal to combine yard waste and household waste.
Questions can be directed to the Solid Waste Division at 401-767-8880.
