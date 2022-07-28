CRANSTON — CODAC Behavioral Healthcare has announced the launch of its new mobile medical unit that will dispense methadone along with the other two FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder as part of Medication-Assisted Treatment. According to a news release, CODAC’s mobile medical unit is the first in the nation to be approved under the new DEA regulations that went into effect on July 28, 2021. The release notes that CODAC is the largest non-profit, outpatient provider for opioid treatment in Rhode Island.
The mobile medical unit will begin providing MAT services, including counseling, and methadone dispensing (as well as treatment with buprenorphine and naltrexone) to patients residing in Woonsocket. Services will be provided on-site Monday through Saturday from 6:30 to 10 a.m., with the presence of a medical doctor on alternating days of the week. Counseling services will be facilitated via Telehealth in an effort to provide more hands-on support.
