Noah T. Desplaines of Woonsocket graduated on May 13, 2023, from Rhode Island College with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.Nathan J. Desplaines of Woonsocket graduated on May 20th, 2023, from the University of Rhode Island with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics, physics, and physical oceanography.Tydus Vongsiri, of Woonsocket, was named to University of Bridgeport’s spring semester president’s list.Holly Letourneau, of Woonsocket, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Findlay.Julia Leclair, of Woonsocket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hood College.Avery Jean Maddox, of Woonsocket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.Chelsea Russell and Milton Snow, both of Woonsocket, were initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa at the University of Rhode Island.Angela Crossman, of North Smithfield, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education.Brianna Morales, of Woonsocket, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education.Gabby Mitchell-Laplante and Emma Ross, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Curry College.Colby Girard, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University.Kellyn Taylor, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College.Daniel Beauchemin, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.Aidan Beauchemin, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester president’s list at Plymouth State University.Matthew J. Murphy, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield University.Allison Paige Mosichuk, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University.Theodore Bazin and Eva Carnevale, both of North Smithfield, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.Kathleen Hartonchik, of Woonsocket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.Elizabeth Jalette, of North Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.Martin Piette, of Blackstone, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Stonehill College. 